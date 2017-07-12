Report: Vehicles most stolen in the ArkLaTex likely are not cars

It turns out that the most stolen cars in ArkLaTex likely are not cars at all.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual Hot Wheels report Wednesday.

It identifies the vehicles that were stolen most often nationwide last year.

The report also includes data for each state.

In the U.S., the most stolen cars are older models of Honda Accords and Civics made before smart keys came along.

"Since the introduction of smart keys and other anti-theft technology, Honda thefts have fallen precipitously," the bureau reports.

But the vehicles most stolen in 2016 in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas are trucks.

Pickups, to be exact, that are more than 10 years old.

Following are the bureau's rankings for the most stolen vehicles nationwide and by state:

ARKANSAS

1994 Chevrolet full-size pickup 2004 Ford full-size pickup 2001 Dodge full-size pickup 2011 GMC full-size pickup 2000 Honda Accord 2015 Toyota Camry 2015 Nissan Altima 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe 2008 Chevrolet Impala 1998 Chevrolet small-size pickup

LOUISIANA

2006 Chevrolet full-size pickup 2006 Ford full-size pickup 2006 Honda Accord 2014 Toyota Camry 2012 Nissan Altima 2008 GMC full-size pickup 2005 Chevrolet Impala 2001 Dodge full-size pickup 2015 Toyota Corolla 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe

OKLAHOMA

1994 Chevrolet full-size pickup 2004 Ford full-size pickup 2001 Dodge full-size pickup 1996 Honda Accord 2000 GMC full-size pickup 2000 Honda Civic 2008 Chevrolet Impala 1998 Toyota Camry 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 1995 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

TEXAS

2006 Ford full-size pickup 2005 Chevrolet full-size pickup 2004 Dodge full-size pickup 1996 Honda Accord 2000 Honda Civic 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe 2001 GMC full-size pickup 2016 Toyota Camry 2015 Nissan Altima 2008 Chevrolet Impala

