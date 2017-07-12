Elio Motors to appeal LA's decision to fine the company

The Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission is accusing Elio Motors of breaking Louisiana law, charging the startup with operating as a manufacturer/dealer without a license.

The panel decided during a hearing Monday in Metairie to fine Elio Motors $545,000 for offering reservations for the future purchase of its 3-wheel vehicles.

The commission also ordered Elio Motors to obtain both licenses to manufacture and deal in Louisiana and to place all refundable Elio Motors reservations into a trust account within 60 days.

Following is a statement Paul Elio, founder and CEO of Elio Motors, released Wednesday:

"It is our intention at Elio Motors to make Louisiana our home. The region provides a world-class manufacturing facility and work force with which to build our low-cost, highly fuel efficient commuter vehicle. Elio Motors, our team, our blue-chip suppliers and board of directors are working diligently every day on fundraising and vehicle development to move closer to production and bring jobs to the region. "We were recently asked to divert resources away from our mission to meet with the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission. The commission, primarily made up of traditional auto dealers, ruled that Elio Motors is already a manufacturer and that we were not currently in compliance with state regulations. We do not believe the findings were in harmony with Louisiana motor vehicle laws nor in the best interest of the people of Louisiana or Elio Motors, and plan to appeal the decision. "We remain committed to succeeding in Shreveport and will continue to work closely with all local agencies to ensure success for everyone. We look forward to creating manufacturing jobs, contributing to the economy and the tax base, to working with the commission and other local leaders and to maximize benefits to the Shreveport community."

The commission's executive director, Lessie House, told KSLA any such appeal would have to be filed in the 24th Judicial Court in Jefferson Parish.

KSLA reached out to district court officials on Wednesday but they report no appeal has been filed in their records yet.

