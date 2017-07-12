Authorities: Video shows 2 trying to break into business - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Authorities: Video shows 2 trying to break into business

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
Detectives say a man cut a padlock on the business but didn't go inside. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office) Detectives say a man cut a padlock on the business but didn't go inside. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
The light-colored SUV used in the attempted break-in has black rims and chrome style running boards, detectives said. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office) The light-colored SUV used in the attempted break-in has black rims and chrome style running boards, detectives said. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
PRINCETON, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier sheriff's detectives are trying to identify two people caught on camera while trying to break into a Princeton business.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. June 26 in the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 80.

Detectives say one person cut off a padlock but never entered the business.

He can be seen on surveillance video looking into the door, authorities said. 

That person was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a polo shirt.

Investigators say another person was driving a light-colored SUV with black rims and chrome style running boards.

It also has a large sticker on the back window. 

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. 

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:56:34 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

  • GRAPHIC: Toddler gets mauled by family's pet wolf

    GRAPHIC: Toddler gets mauled by family's pet wolf

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-07-12 13:30:57 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:35:08 GMT

    The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.

    More >>

    The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.

    More >>

  • Woman dies from tick-borne 'Bourbon virus'

    Woman dies from tick-borne 'Bourbon virus'

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:44:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:54:43 GMT

    Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.

    More >>

    Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly