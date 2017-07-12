Authorities: Video shows 2 trying to break into business

The light-colored SUV used in the attempted break-in has black rims and chrome style running boards, detectives said. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say a man cut a padlock on the business but didn't go inside. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier sheriff's detectives are trying to identify two people caught on camera while trying to break into a Princeton business.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. June 26 in the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 80.

Detectives say one person cut off a padlock but never entered the business.

He can be seen on surveillance video looking into the door, authorities said.

That person was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a polo shirt.

Investigators say another person was driving a light-colored SUV with black rims and chrome style running boards.

It also has a large sticker on the back window.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

