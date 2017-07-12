Police catch man suspected of firing gun into crowd after fight

BOOKED: Terrance Terez Cochran, 18, of the 2200 block of Carleton Avenue in Shreveport (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department)

A suspect in a shooting last year in Shreveport now is in custody on more than a dozen charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

Booking records show 18-year-old Terrance Terez Cochran, of the 2200 block of Carleton Avenue in Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center.

His bonds total $169,050.

Cochran is charged in connection with the shooting April 27, 2016, of 24-year-old Laderris Anderson, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

He is accused of firing a gun into a crowd in the 1500 block of Lash Street after a large fight on Clanton Street.

Anderson was struck twice.

Shreveport patrol officers found Cochran just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after trying to stop a Mazda sedan near Thornhill Avenue at West 75th Street.

The car continued onto Marx Street, where the driver jumped out while the vehicle still was moving.

Patrol officers ran after him for about a block and caught him in the 500 block of East 73rd Street.

Cochran reportedly had a handgun, crack cocaine and marijuana when he was apprehended at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

He was booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count each of resisting with force/violence, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of crack cocaine.

Cochran also was booked on three outstanding charges from 2016: attempted second-degree murder, resisting an officer and manufacturing and distribution of crack cocaine.

He has since been transferred to Caddo Correctional, where he was booked at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday.

Now the charges against Cochran are 2 counts of resisting an officer and 1 count each of:

attempted second-degree murder,

manufacture/distribution of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS),

manufacture/distribution of crack cocaine,

manufacture/distribution of marijuana,

resisting by force,

possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,

illegal carrying of weapons,

possession of crack cocaine,

turning movements and required signals,

prohibited acts - Schedule II CDS (crack cocaine),

prohibited acts - Schedule I CDS (marijuana),

being an in-state fugitive, and,

being a probation fugitive.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.