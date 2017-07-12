Oil City man arrested for molestation, other charges involving juveniles

A 60-year-old Oil City man is behind bars on multiple charges involving juveniles, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

William Entrekin was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the CPSO Youth Services Division.

According to detectives, Entrekin was involved in sexual activity with a child under the age of 13. Investigators believe the sexual activity spanned over the past several years.

During that time, investigators say Entrekin was involved with another girl under the age of 18.

Following the investigation, Entrekin was charged with aggravated rape, molestation of a juvenile when the victim is under 13, molestation of a juvenile when incidents recur during a period of more than one year, indecent behavior with juveniles, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Bond is set at $1,250,000 dollars.

