Candidates start lining up to become new LA Treasurer

Qualifying is underway for Louisiana's October 14 statewide election. Anyone wishing to run for an open political office has until Friday at 4:30 p.m. to sign the paperwork and pay the qualifying fee.

The biggest race on the ballot is the one to for State Treasurer. The seat came open at the end of last year when John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Two races in northwest Louisiana that will garner significant attention are those for Caddo Commissioner for District 12 and the Division C judge's seat for the 26th Judicial District. That race covers both Bossier and Webster Parishes.

The Judicial District seat became available when Judge Jeff Cox was elected to the state's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The commissioner's position was vacated by Ken Epperson, who left to become the director of the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Keithville.

Below is the list of races that will be on the ballot. It also includes bond and tax propositions. Check back to see updates as qualifying continues.



STATEWIDE

• Treasurer (Came open when John Kennedy became Louisiana U.S. Senator)

Angele Davis (R) – Fmr. budget admin. for Jindal, currently a business consultant Neil Riser (R) – State Senator from Columbia, LA (NE LA) John Schroder (R) – Fmr. State Rep. from Covington, LA (SE LA) – quit to focus on treasurer campaign

MULTI-PARISH

• District Judge, 26th Judicial Court Division C (Bossier & Webster – Came open when Judge Jeff Cox was elected to 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals)

Cynthia Carroll-Bridges (R) - Attorney Lane Pittard (R) - Attorney

BIENVILLE

• Lucky Police Chief

• Consolidated School District 33 $7.5 Million Bond proposal

• Consolidated School District 1 $22 Million Bond Proposal

CADDO

• Parish Commissioner District 12 (Came open after Ken Epperson resigned to accept position as director of the State’s Veterans Cemetery in southern Caddo Parish)

Darius Zamar Kimble (D) – Purchasing Mgr. for Wiley College, Mt. Olive B.C. Assoc. Minister, Part of LANG 2nd Armored Division Kay Proby-Waller – (D) Fmr. Caddo deputy, Caddo School Board 1981-1984, Volunteer with NW LA Food Bank & Shriners

• Caddo Fire District 5 Proposition 1 - $75 Annual Service Charge

• Caddo Fire District 5 Proposition 2 - $50 Annual Service Charge

CLAIBORNE

• Homer Selectman District 1

• Homer Selectman District 2

DESOTO

• Fire Protection District 1 - 5 Mill tax renewal

• Fire Protection District 3 - $50 Annual Service Charge

• Parishwide - Tax Continuation - increase from 1.02 Mills to 1.26 Mills

• Logansport - 1% Sales and Use tax renewal

• Waterworks District 1 - .99 Mill District Tax

NATCHITOCHES

• Provencal Alderman

• Fire District 1 - 7.02 Mill District Tax

• School District 9 - $18.6 Million Bond proposal

RED RIVER

• Parishwide - 2 Mill tax renewal for Parish Health Unit

• Parishwide - 3 Mill tax renewal for Public Facilities

• School Board Parishwide – Tax Continuation – Increase from 5.05 Mills to 5.62 Mills

• School Board Parishwide - $29.5 Million Bond proposal

WEBSTER

• Constable JOP District 1

• Doyline Mayor

• Doyline Alderman

• Road District 3 – Tax Continuation

• Sarepta Fire District 5 – 12 Mill Tax Renewal



