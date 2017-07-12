Candidates lining up for Oct. 14 elections in NWLA, statewide

Qualifying is underway for elections to be held Oct. 14 in Northwest Louisiana and statewide.

Anyone wishing to run for an open political office has until Friday at 4:30 p.m. to sign the paperwork and pay the qualifying fee.

Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court's office in the parish where they are registered to vote.

Statewide candidates qualify at the secretary of state's office in Baton Rouge.

The biggest race on the ballot is the one to for state treasurer. The seat came open at the end of last year when John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Two races in Northwest Louisiana that will garner significant attention are those for District 12 Caddo commissioner and the Division C seat on the Bossier-Webster District Court bench.

The judgeship became available when Judge Jeff Cox was elected to the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.

The commissioner's position was vacated by Ken Epperson, who left to become the director of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville.

Below are races that will be on the ballot. It also includes bond and tax propositions.

STATEWIDE

• Treasurer (Came open when John Kennedy became Louisiana's U.S. senator)

Angele Davis (R) – Fmr. budget admin. for Jindal, currently a business consultant Neil Riser (R) – State Senator from Columbia, LA (NE LA) John Schroder (R) – Fmr. State Rep. from Covington, LA (SE LA) – quit to focus on treasurer campaign

MULTI-PARISH

• District judge, 26th Judicial Court, Division C (Bossier & Webster – Came open when Judge Jeff Cox was elected to 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals)

Cynthia Carroll-Bridges (R) - Attorney Lane Pittard (R) - Attorney

BIENVILLE

• Lucky police chief

• Consolidated School District 33 $7.5 million bond proposal

• Consolidated School District 1 $22 million bond proposal

CADDO

• Parish commissioner District 12 (Came open after Ken Epperson resigned to accept the position as director of the state Veterans Cemetery in southern Caddo Parish)

Darius Zamar Kimble (D) – Purchasing Mgr. for Wiley College, Mt. Olive B.C. Assoc. Minister, Part of LANG 2nd Armored Division Kay Proby-Waller – (D) Fmr. Caddo deputy, Caddo School Board 1981-1984, Volunteer with NW LA Food Bank & Shriners

• Caddo Fire District 5 Proposition 1 - $75 annual service charge

• Caddo Fire District 5 Proposition 2 - $50 annual service charge

CLAIBORNE

• Homer Selectman, District 1

• Homer Selectman, District 2

DESOTO

• Fire Protection District 1 - 5-mill tax renewal

• Fire Protection District 3 - $50 annual service charge

• Parishwide - tax continuation - increase from 1.02 mills to 1.26 mills

• Logansport - 1% sales and use tax renewal

• Waterworks District 1 - 0.99-mill district tax

NATCHITOCHES

• Provencal alderman

• Fire District 1 - 7.02-mill district tax

• School District 9 - $18.6 million bond proposal

RED RIVER

• Parishwide - 2-mill tax renewal for parish Health Unit

• Parishwide - 3-mill tax renewal for public facilities

• School Board (parishwide) – tax continuation – increase from 5.05 mills to 5.62 mills

• School Board Parishwide - $29.5 Million Bond proposal

WEBSTER

• Constable, Justice of the Peace District 1

• Doyline mayor

• Doyline alderman

• Road District 3 – tax continuation

• Sarepta Fire District 5 – 12-mill tax renewal

