1 in custody after high-speed morning chase in Shreveport

An 18-year-old man is in custody after leading Louisiana State Police troopers on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

Joshua Dominique, 18, of Shreveport has been charged with driving without headlights, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of stolen weapons.

Just before 4:30 a.m, troopers spotted a black Kia Forte driving on Clyde Fant Parkway without lights on, according to LSP Troop G spokesman Trooper Matt Harris.

After attempting to stop the car at the Shreve City Shopping Center, the driver fled the scene.

The chase took troopers through Shreveport at speeds over 100 mph. Troopers also learned that the Kia was reported stolen out of Center, Texas.

The driver entered the Cobblestone townhome community located off of Stratmore Drive. Dominique eventually stopped on Colony Circle and fled on foot with a passenger.

Harris said that troopers tazed Dominique when he attempted to reach for a firearm.

No word on any charges for the passenger. Dominique was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.