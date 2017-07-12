Everything you need to know for the Red River Balloon Rally

Pilots come in from all over the country to fly and display their balloons. (Source: Red River Balloon Rally/Facebook)

The 2017 Red River Balloon Rally kicks off Friday on the campus of LSU-Shreveport. The rally will go on, rain or shine. It is the second year in a row LSUS will host the event.

Gates open at 4:00 pm Friday and Saturday. The rally will feature balloon rides, balloon glows, a children's play zone, performances by artists from the area - including Rodney Atkins, and fireworks displays each night. Patrons will also be able to purchase tethered balloon rides.

The rally also coincides with the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition, which runs through Sunday. This is the 51st year for the competition. More than 40 pilots will compete for prizes and awards.

Tickets prices start at $10 for children and those with a military I.D. and $12 for those 18 or older. Children under six years old can get in free.

Over 30,000 people are expected to visit this year's Rally. Parking is free. Here is a map of on-site parking. Sportran will also begin shuttling patrons at 3:30 p.m. from two locations: Lee Hedges Stadium on East Kings and the WK Pierremont Medical Arts building on Bert Kouns. Round trip shuttle service will cost $2.50 for adults and children 12 and over. Shuttle tickets for kids under 37" and adults older than 65 will be $1.20.

No bags larger than 8" x 10" will be permitted inside LSUS campus. Smoking, coolers and outside food and beverages will also not be permitted. However, there will be a variety of food and beverage vendors at the event.

