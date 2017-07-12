Fireproof your home for National Pet Fire Safety Day

Saturday is National Pet Fire Safety Day.

So an ArkLaTex fire department is spreading the word on how to keep your furry friends safe.

Pets are responsible for more than 1,000 fires every year in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

And an estimated 40,000 pets die in fires, mostly from smoke inhalation.

To prevent your pet from falling victim when sparks fly, the Marshall, Texas, Fire Department is sharing these tips:

Extinguish open flames: Make sure your pet is not left unattended around an open flame in your home. You should fully extinguish your candles and household appliances.

Make sure your pet is not left unattended around an open flame in your home. You should fully extinguish your candles and household appliances. Pet-proof your home: Make sure hazardous materials like loose wires and extension cords are not lying around your home, making it easy for your pet to come across and get hurt.

Make sure hazardous materials like loose wires and extension cords are not lying around your home, making it easy for your pet to come across and get hurt. Keep your pets near an entrance: If you have to leave your pet at home, keep them in areas where firefighters can easily locate them.

If you have to leave your pet at home, keep them in areas where firefighters can easily locate them. Use your smoke detectors: Your pet cannot escape a house fire alone, so make sure smoke detectors in your home are connected and working so first responders will know there's an emergency.

Officials also recommend installing a pet alert window cling on a front window, which lets firefighters know how many pets are inside the home.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.