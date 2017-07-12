CHRISTUS Health announces $6.5M commitment, non-profit partnership with LSU Health

Some big changes are in the works for two Shreveport Hospitals in the CHRISTUS Schumpert Health System.

The former CHRISTUS Schumpert Medical Center campus has been donated to a local non-profit and the details of the property's future will be revealed at a news conference Wednesday. (Source: CHRISTUS Health Northern Louisiana)

CHRISTUS Health has announced a $6.5M commitment along with the donation of their former hospital property to a non-profit they say is "dedicated to advancing the mission of LSU Health."

The former CHRISTUS Schumpert Medical Center campus has been donated to Margaret Place Properties, Inc. in a deal that was finalized June 30.

The former hospital has remained empty since CHRISTUS Health Northern Louisiana closed it in 2013 in order to expand to its Highland location in south Shreveport.

On Wednesday, CHRISTUS Senior Vice President of Group Operations Stephen Wright announced that the non-profit had been formed by a group of local businessmen in response to "a call for a partnership that needed to happen in Northern Louisiana" in order for the facility to be revitalized and used "for the exclusive purpose of supporting and benefiting LSU Health."

"They wanted to figure out how could we take this asset and resource it in such a way so that we could advance LSU Health's mission and the ministry that they have in northern Louisiana," said Wright. "And there's not a person in this room that doesn't believe that the medical school and all the affiliates with it are worth making successful."

During the news conference, Wright also announced a $6.5 million commitment to the mission of the partnership between Margaret Place Properties and LSU Health Shreveport and introduced William Comegys and Raymond Lasseigne, who are listed as officers of the non-profit, along with Matthew St. Amant.

"Now these guys took a risk, and they took a risk because they believed in a vision and they believed in a vision because they wanted to respond to a need that existed in Northern Louisiana. So we owe them a huge debt of gratitude, but the way that we can pay that debt off is to support them into the future, to help them help LSU and to help this community and this facility be successful."

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler thanked CHRISTUS Health for their work in the city.

"We're so grateful for what you've been doing... investing in our city," Mayor Tyler on CHRISTUS donation. LIVE: https://t.co/fo2nDNZUvT pic.twitter.com/PufJBfrMu7 — Jasmine (@jpayoute) July 12, 2017

According to online records, the non-profit was registered with the state June 6. David Logan Schroeder is listed as the registered agent. Schroeder is a Shreveport attorney who specializes in commercial transactions and real estate finances.

"We are excited about the future repurposing of this campus, which will contribute to neighborhood revitalization and economic development for the city," Wright said in a statement announcing the donation.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system that is part of CHRISTUS Health, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

