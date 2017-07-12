Big announcement to be made on future of former Christus Schumpert campus

The former Christus Schumpert Hospital will now be the sight of something new after the former owners donated the facility in June.

The entire property is being donated to Margaret Place Properties, Inc., a non-profit organization.

Christus representatives say they will withhold the plan until a press conference on Wednesday, but Vice President Stephen Wright says whatever goes there will help with neighborhood revitalization and economic development.

The emergency room at the location first closed it's doors back in 2013 in order to expand to its Highland location.

The hospital consolidated the rest of its services over the next two years, and now the campus is practically empty.

