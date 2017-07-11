Shreveporter gets 50 years for twice sexually assaulting a child

SENTENCED: Marquell Deonta Williams, 28, of Shreveport, 45 years on a charge of molestation of a juvenile and 5 years on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man has been ordered to serve 50 years in prison for having sexual contact with a minor.

A Caddo District Court judge sentenced 28-year-old Marquell Deonta Williams to 45 years in jail on a charge of molestation of a juvenile and five years on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The two terms are to be served consecutively.

And he will be in prison for at least 25 years without a chance of having his sentence reduced or being released on probation or parole, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

Once he is released from prison, Williams will have to register as a sex offender.

He could have been sentenced to up to 99 years in prison for twice sexually assaulting a child.

The child was 11 years old at the time of the first offense, 13 years old when the second assault occurred.

Williams' three-day trial ended June 28 with an eight-woman, four-man jury convicting him of both charges.

He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked the night of Dec. 23, 2015, on three counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Online records show Williams was booked on an identical charge Aug. 9, 2014.

Information about the outcome of that case was not immediately available.

