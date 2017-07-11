LA Tech to retire Hall of Famer Dean's number

RUSTON, LA - The Louisiana Tech athletic department announced Tuesday that they will be retiring Fred Dean's number 70 during halftime of the season-opening game against Northwestern State on September 2.

Dean, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, is an Arcadia native who attended Ruston High School.

He filled the role as an all-conference defensive end for the Bulldogs in the 1970's and was ultimately drafted in the second round of the 1975 draft by San Diego, where he'd play for the Chargers for six seasons. He'd reach the Pro Bowl once in 1979.

The Chargers would trade him to San Francisco during the 1981 season following a contract dispute. Dean went on to immortalize himself with 49ers fans, being named NFC Player of the Year that same year, reaching the Pro Bowl three times and serving as a integral defensive cog in the team's two Super Bowl XVI and XIX wins.

He is a member of the 49ers and Chargers Halls of Fame, in addition to the Louisiana Tech Hall of Fame.