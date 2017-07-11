3 meetings held about bid for d-League team in Shreveport

Meetings have been held recently about Shreveport's bid for a National Basketball Association d-League team.

Through a public records request, KSLA News 12 has learned that Mayor Ollie Tyler held three meetings last week.

Each of the meetings held July 5-7 was scheduled to last for a couple hours.

Shreveport is among five cities vying to be the home city of the New Orleans Pelicans' affiliate for the NBA's development league.

The other cities are Baton Rouge; Jackson, Miss.; Mobile, Ala.; and Pensacola, Fla.

Shreveport council members have adopted a resolution supporting the city's bid.

And if chosen, Tyler is proposing a new downtown sports complex to house the team.

The plan is for it to also serve as a midsize sports event center for activities year round.

The Pelicans' new development team will begin its 2018-19 season in the selected city.

