Arden Key likely to miss start of camp

BATON ROUGE - LSU defensive end Arden Key is expected to miss the start of training camp, according to multiple reports.

Key, who underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason, stepped away from football earlier this summer for personal reasons.

The junior returns as the Tigers' top defensive player, recording and LSU single-season-best 12 sacks in 2016.

LSU opens the season September 2 vs BYU at Reliant Stadium in Houston.