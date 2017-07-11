Arden Key likely to miss start of camp

Meetings have been held recently about Shreveport's bid for a National Basketball Association d-League team.More >>
Meetings have been held recently about Shreveport's bid for a National Basketball Association d-League team.More >>
The child was 11 years old at the time of the first offense, 13 years old when the second assault occurred.More >>
The child was 11 years old at the time of the first offense, 13 years old when the second assault occurred.More >>
A few storms will pop up with the afternoon heat on WednesdayMore >>
A few storms will pop up with the afternoon heat on WednesdayMore >>
Mothers, fathers, preachers and others prayed for an end to violence in Shreveport and for peace in the hearts of young men tied up with violence.More >>
Mothers, fathers, preachers and others prayed for an end to violence in Shreveport and for peace in the hearts of young men tied up with violence.More >>
Plans are for the former Commercial National Bank building in downtown Shreveport to be The Standard by year's end.More >>
Plans are for the former Commercial National Bank building in downtown Shreveport to be The Standard by year's end.More >>
Sabine Parish authorities are asking for your help solving the burglary of Dairy Queen in the 2100 block of Obrie Street in Zwolle early the morning of July 4.More >>
Sabine Parish authorities are asking for your help solving the burglary of Dairy Queen in the 2100 block of Obrie Street in Zwolle early the morning of July 4.More >>
A portion of Interstate 20 will be closed in Caddo Parish on July 17.More >>
A portion of Interstate 20 will be closed in Caddo Parish on July 17.More >>
A group of Texarkana, TX residents are voicing their concerns about the stray animal population getting out of hand.More >>
A group of Texarkana, TX residents are voicing their concerns about the stray animal population getting out of hand.More >>
A Shreveport firefighter is changing out of his gear and into an apron to show off his skills in the kitchen.More >>
A Shreveport firefighter is changing out of his gear and into an apron to show off his skills in the kitchen.More >>
A Homer man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of the murder of a Webster Parish sheriff's deputy.More >>
A Homer man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of the murder of a Webster Parish sheriff's deputy.More >>