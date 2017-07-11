LSU alumni event taking place Wednesday in Shreveport

Elio Motors plans to appeal a Louisiana board's decision to penalize the company for allegedly violating state law.More >>
Another round of pop-up showers and storms expected ThursdayMore >>
A suspect in a shooting last year in Shreveport now is in custody on more than a dozen charges, including attempted second-degree murder.More >>
A 60-year-old Oil City man is behind bars on multiple charges involving juveniles, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. William Entrekin was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the CPSO Youth Services Division.More >>
According to a source with knowledge of the discussions, Shreveport is now considered a finalist to be the home city of the New Orleans Pelicans' affiliate for the NBA's development league.More >>
Meetings have been held recently about Shreveport's bid for a National Basketball Association d-League team.More >>
Qualifying is underway through Friday for elections to be held Oct. 14 in Northwest Louisiana and statewide.More >>
CHRISTUS Health has announced a $6.5M commitment along with the donation of their former hospital property to a non-profit they say is "dedicated to advancing the mission of LSU Health."More >>
An 18-year-old man is in custody after leading Louisiana State Police troopers on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.More >>
A Shreveport firefighter is changing out of his gear and into an apron to show off his skills in the kitchen.More >>
