LSU alumni event taking place Wednesday in Shreveport

The Caddo-Bossier chapter and LSU Alumni Association will be hosting the "Tiger Tales" event dinner July 12 at East Ridge Country Club at 5:30 p.m.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

Among those attending will be Sam Nader, LSU's assistant director of football operations.

He is a 1963 graduate of Byrd High School in Shreveport and quarterbacked the 1962 state champion runner-up team.

Entry is $25 for a night that includes all-you-can-eat chicken and catfish and an opportunity to win LSU football tickets in a live auction and raffle.

Proceeds from the event fund 14 academic scholarships.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.