LSU alumni event taking place Wednesday in Bossier

The Caddo-Bossier Chapter and LSU Alumni Association will be hosting the "Tiger Tales" event dinner tomorrow at the East Ridge Country Club at 5 pm.

LSU assistant director of football operations Sam Nader will be in attendance. Nader is a 1963 graduate of Byrd High School and quarterbacked the 1962 state champion runner-up team.

Entry is $25 for a night that includes all-you-can-eat chicken and catfish and an opportunity to win LSU football tickets in live auction and raffle.

Proceeds from the event fund 14 academic scholarships.