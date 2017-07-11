Community again prays for an end to violence in Shreveport

About 40 community members gathered Tuesday night for a prayer vigil in Shreveport's Ford Park.

Mothers Standing in the Gap for Our Sons was organized by citizens and the nonprofit Family First 318.

Mothers, fathers, preachers and others went around a circle for an hour praying for an end to violence in Shreveport and for peace in the hearts of young men in the city who are tied up with violence.

"With so much going on, so many young men losing their lives, too much violence in our city, I just wanted to get together," organizer Latayer Brokenberry said.

"Prayer is always the answer."

Among those at the vigil was Wendy Benjamin, who lost two sons within eight years to gun violence.

"It's hard. It's very hard. It's a lot of sleepless nights," she said.

"But I pray and I'm still here."

Organizers deemed the vigil a success overall and said they will keep praying for peace in the city.

