Reward offered for information about burglary of Zwolle eatery

Sabine Parish authorities are asking for your help solving a burglary at a fast-food restaurant.

It happened early the morning of July 4 at Dairy Queen in the 2100 block of Obrie Street in Zwolle.

Now Sabine Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips that lead to the arrest of the person responsible.

Authorities say he appeared to be familiar with the restaurant's layout, covered his face while on camera and was able to get access to the eatery's safe.

He was wearing a light-colored hoodie and khaki pants.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the break-in to call:

Sabine Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511, the

Zwolle Police Department at (318) 645-6141, or the

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 256-9241.

