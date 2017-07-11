TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-20 will be closed in Caddo Parish

A portion of Interstate 20 will be closed in Caddo Parish on July 17.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is closing the westbound on-ramp bridge on I-20 at North Spring Street in Shreveport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closure is for crews to make a routine bridge inspection.

Traffic will be diverted to LA 1 northbound to U.S. 80 to LA 1 southbound to I-20.

This work will be performed weather permitting.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.