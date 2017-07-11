Residents say Texarkana has problem with stray animals

A group of Texarkana, TX residents are voicing their concerns about the stray animal population getting out of hand. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A group of Texarkana, TX residents are voicing their concerns about the stray animal population getting out of hand.

Kandy Hirsh with "Partner for PAWS" spent most of Tuesday trying to retrieve three dogs someone had dumped on the side of the road.

"This is a prime example of people who don't spay or neuter."

She said this is a problem the group is battling on a regular basis.

During a city council meeting Monday night, “Partners for PAWS” addressed the council asking for a spay and neuter ordinance for city residents.

“They are dumping puppies everywhere including the shelter and something needs to be done to stop it,” said President of “Partners for PAWS” Debbie Brower.

City leaders say there are laws on the books to fight the problem, but the group says it is not enough.

Brower says she wants officials to follow the lead of other cities around the country with spay and neuter ordinances.

"We are just wanting something done here to help us. Our rescues are overwhelmed, our whole community is overwhelmed, the shelter is overwhelmed. Everybody is overwhelmed with strays and something needs to be done about it," said Brower.

Right now, the city requires pet owners to register their animals unaltered at $30 a year and altered $10 per year.

“Partner for PAWS” is a nonprofit organization whose aim is to serve the animal community.

The city council did not take any action on the request, but city manager John Whitson said the staff will continue to research the issue to determine if the city has the authority to institute a spay and neuter ordinance.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.