Ex-CNB building to get market, apartments, rooftop dog park

Shreveport soon will have another dog park.

And there may be an answer for people looking for a market downtown.

Both are part of the planned renovation of Shreveport's first skyscraper and one of its most historic buildings.

The former Commercial National Bank building will be known as The Standard by the end of the year.

"It will be the place where people want to be again," said Liz Swaine, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. "They are calling it this because it is the standard at which everyone will aspire."

The Standard will be a mixed-use building.

That means there will be a deli/marketplace on the ground floor, a rooftop dog park and more than 70 apartments in between.

Residential development is what brings life downtown because it is a 24/7 lifestyle, Swaine said.

And she thinks The Standard's market will really help drive people to live downtown.

"One of the things people talk about as a negative when they talk about living downtown is there is no market. There is no place to go and buy milk, bread, cheese or whatever it is that they need. Well, now they will have it."

If more people live downtown, there would be more foot traffic and possibly more customers for businesses in the area.

"I think any influx of business downtown would be beneficial," said Kelly Laine Melton, a hairstylist at Shreve Towne Barbershop.

A lot of customers at the business in the 500 block of Spring Street are walk-ins, she said.

"The lofts that have already been built have brought a great deal of business."

The former Commercial National Bank building has been bought by ViaNova Development, which also is renovating the structure.

The Tennessee-based company, which has done similar projects in several other cities, specializes in developing hotels and multi-family properties primarily in historic buildings.

Counting the cost of the building and the renovations, Swaine said, ViaNova Development's investment will amount to about $13 million.

The company has completed all the city and state paperwork necessary for the renovations, she said.

All that is left is to start work on the building.

Potential tenants should be able to see an apartment floor plan in the next couple months, Swaine said.

