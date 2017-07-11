Shooting in Natchitoches lands 1 in hospital, another in jail

BOOKED: Steven Craig Vercher Jr., 18, of 1300 block of Berry Avenue in Natchitoches, one count each of attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Detention Center)

A shooting early Tuesday morning landed a Natchitoches man in a Shreveport hospital and another one in jail.

Booking records show 18-year-old Steven Craig Vercher Jr., of 1300 block of Berry Avenue, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer.

Vercher is accused of shooting 22-year-old Jamie M. Zeno, of the 1500 block of Pauline Street, in his upper chest.

Someone called authorities at 8:39 a.m. to report a man had been shot at a residence two doors down from Vercher's home in the 1300 block of Berry Avenue, Natchitoches Assistant Police Chief Harmon Winters said.

Zeno has since been transferred to University Health in Shreveport.

Detectives' investigation led them to an apartment in the 700 block of Brahma Drive in Natchitoches, Winters said.

That is about a half mile from where Zeno was shot.

A negotiator was able to talk Vercher into surrendering to authorities.

Natchitoches police received overwhelming support from the community in investigating the shooting and locating the suspect, Winters said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Natchitoches police Detective Bobby Beard at (318) 238-3914 or Detective Julius Armstrong at (318) 357-3810.

