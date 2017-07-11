Shreveport council OKs extra $150,000 for patrol officers' OT - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport council OKs extra $150,000 for patrol officers' OT

Posted by KSLA Staff
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport City Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to provide additional funds for police overtime pay.

The extra $150,000 specifically for patrol officers was proposed by Mayor Ollie Tyler during a news conference June 26 about the city's crime-fighting efforts.

