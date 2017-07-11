Homer man gets life in prison for killing Webster deputy

A Homer man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of the murder of a Webster Parish sheriff's deputy.

Andrew Dermaine Critton, 40, was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of the rape and murder of 69-year-old Sulyn Prince in January 2016.

Critton now is en route to Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, Bossier-Webster District Attorney Danny Newell said.

"Two of the victim's daughters gave very moving and heartfelt statements to the court — part of which was directed to the defendant. "We hope this brings them closure. There can never be any kind of real closure; but, hopefully, a portion of the nightmare is over for them now."

Newell said DNA testing showed Critton acted alone in Prince's death.

Jermaine Johnson was sentenced June 29 to five years in prison at hard labor after pleading guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Johnson was convicted of concealing evidence after Prince's murder.

The deputy's body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area behind her house.

She was a master control operator at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center just north of Doyline, Webster sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Igo said.

As a master control operator, Prince was in control of the prison's gates, doors and cameras.

Johnson and Critton served time at Claiborne Parish Detention Center.

Both men lived near Prince's home and shared a history of committing violent crimes.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.