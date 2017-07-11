GLO Airlines suspends flights between Shreveport, New Orleans

GLO Airlines is suspending its service between Shreveport and New Orleans.

At this time, a flight Wednesday is the company's last scheduled to or from Shreveport Regional Airport, said Mark Crawford, spokesman for the Shreveport Airport Authority.

Service between New Orleans and Shreveport is being discontinued because "we have no pilots to fly the planes," said Douglas S. Draper, the New Orleans attorney representing FlyGLO LLC in its bankruptcy filing.

The New Orleans-based airline founded and led by Trey Fayard is operated by Tennessee-based Contour Aviation, formerly Corporate Flight Management Inc.

Glo Airlines released a statement Tuesday saying, in part:

"... In recent weeks GLO has had to cancel an excessive number of flights due to the inability and unwillingness of their flight operator, Corporate Flight Management (CFM), to properly staff flights and maintain aircraft as required.".

As a result, GLO Airlines "will pause flight service" effective July 15 "in order to secure a better operator."

All affected passengers are being contacted directly and will be refunded or re-accommodated, the airline's statement says.

GLO Airlines started offering direct flights between Shreveport and New Orleans on Dec. 14, 2015.

It began with two flights a day on weekdays and one a day Saturdays and Sundays.

The regional airline filed for bankruptcy protection April 23.

Media reports indicate the court gave GLO Airlines permission to continue its flights after the filing.

Court records show GLO Airlines' next hearing in its bankruptcy proceedings is set for 2:30 p.m. July 19 in New Orleans.

