Shreveport leaders declare parking app a success

The days of scrambling for loose change to feed parking meters in downtown Shreveport may be over.

The days of scrambling for loose change to feed parking meters in downtown Shreveport may be over.

One of the many expired parking meters in Downtown Shreveport. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

One of the many expired parking meters in Downtown Shreveport. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Shreveport city leaders are praising the success of the new Parkmobile App for drivers parking downtown.

They gave an update on how the new Parkmobile App has done since it began.

In June, 8% of parking meter revenue came from the app, up 2% from May.

The total number of users was also up from May from 388 users to 476.

Representatives from the city say they've also gotten positive comments from users.

"The response has been fabulous," said the director of the Downtown Shreveport Development Liz Swaine. "Let me tell you about the one comment that I've heard more than anything, 'You kept me from getting a ticket. Thank You so much.'

Swaine went on to mention the app provides a countdown of the amount of time a driver has left in their parking session.

"We want people to know that this is something that we have been wanting and needing here in our city. And we're just trying to make sure that we pull ourselves into the 21st century," said Mayor Ollie Tyler.

The app allows people to use a credit card, debit card or PayPal to pay for parking.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.