2 people in custody after chase in Bowie County

Two people are in custody after a chase in Bowie County on Thursday morning.

Police attempted to pull over a pickup truck near 19th Street and Highway 82 in Hooks, Texas. After officers turned on their lights, the truck sped off, leading officers on a chase, according to officers on the scene. Officers learned that the truck was reported stolen out of Cass County.

The truck eventually crashed near Interstate 30. Officers saw a man and a woman get out of the vehicle and attempted to run.

Officers were able to catch the woman and take her into custody. Police were able to catch the man later on.

K9s from Telford Prison Unit in New Boston, Texas were called in to assist with search efforts.

Authorities have not released the identities of the man and the woman involved in the chase. No word on charges.

