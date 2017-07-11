Shreveport firefighter competes on Food Network game show

Mark Myers Jr. is a Shreveport firefighter who will be featured on the Food Network. (Source: Mark Myers/Facebook)

Mark Myers Jr. is a Shreveport firefighter who will be featured on the Food Network. (Source: Mark Myers/Facebook)

A Shreveport firefighter is changing out of his gear and into an apron to show off his skills in the kitchen.

Mark Myers will be featured on "Guy's Grocery Games," a reality cooking show hosted by Guy Fieri.

The episode "American Heroes" will air at 7 p.m. July 16 on the Food Network.

It features Myers competing against a police officer, an EMT and an Air Force veteran.

The show's website outlines the games' premise as:

"Guy Fieri sends four talented chefs running through the aisles in a high-stakes, high-skills grocery store cooking competition.

"The chefs are hit by real-world challenges like finding workarounds when all the essential ingredients are suddenly 'out of stock' or having to create a masterpiece when you can only cook with "5 items or less" or on a $10 budget.

"In the end, the food does the talking, as the last chef standing has the chance to make some serious dough!"

The winner earns $20,000 and bragging rights.

