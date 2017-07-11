Ex-Webster tourism official fired after nude livestream receives monetary settlement

Executive Director of the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Lynn Dorsey reportedly live-streamed herself nude using her work phone while out of town on business. (Source: Minden-Press-Herald)

The Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Commission board will hold a special executive meeting to determine the employment of executive director, Lynn Dorsey. (Source: Facebook)

The ex-Webster Parish tourism official who gained national attention after she reportedly live-streamed herself nude on her company phone has received a monetary settlement after being fired back in February.

Dorsey filed the suit in April claiming the commission failed to comply with various public meeting statutes that ultimately led to her termination.

"The Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission along with Mrs. Dorsey have mutually settled all matters related to this litigation, and part ways amicably," Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission attorney Steven Oxenhandler said in a statement Tuesday. "The Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission thanks Mrs. Dorsey for her work at the Commission, and Mrs. Dorsey thanks the Commission for the opportunity to serve the community."

Dorsey reportedly live-streamed herself nude the night of Dec. 19 in what was intended to be a private session with her husband while she was in Baton Rouge on business.

Instead, the video was streamed from Dorsey's work-assigned smartphone to the tourism board’s public Instagram account.

The 61-year-old told the Minden Press-Herald that she was "unaware the video was being fed live to the Instagram account" until she was notified by the Press-Herald just after 10:30 p.m. when a reporter called for comment.

“It was a horrible, honest mistake,” Dorsey said. “I am mortified. I would never send that type of content out intentionally. It was a very private message for my husband; it was a brand new phone and a new Instagram feature. I am a new Instagram user, and unfortunately, I pressed the wrong button.”

The Webster Parish Tourism board has since put into place a new social media policy.

The exact amount of the settlement has not been released.

