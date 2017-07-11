Marshall armed, dangerous shooting suspect surrenders

Marshall police are asking for the public’s help locating a shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Marshall police say a suspect considered armed and dangerous is now in custody.

Police say 18-year-old Quantravious Markez Miles turned himself in just after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Miles is accused of shooting into a vehicle on July 2, around 7:10 p.m. on Sanford Street, according to police.

The victim told officers he was driving southbound on Sandford Street when Miles in the vehicle behind him began shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Miles is being held in the Harrison County Jail where he is facing one count of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, two counts of forgery and one count of misdemeanor theft.

