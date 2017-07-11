Restore Louisiana to host event for 2016 flood victims

The Restore Louisiana Assistance Program will be on hand in Shreveport with information for those affected by the 2016 floods.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Shreve Memorial Library Atkins Branch at 3704 Greenwood Road.

Representatives with Restore Louisiana will be on hand to answer questions and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first serve basis as victims complete the program's survey.

The survey is the first step in requesting help through Restore Louisiana's Homeowner Assistance Program.

For more information and a list of upcoming events, click here.

