Grand jury indicts suspected gang members on drug, robbery, shooting charges

A federal grand jury handed down the indictment against nine people in a racketeering operation in Shreveport's Ingleside and Queensborough neighborhoods.

The group charged are all reportedly members of the criminal organization called the "Block Boyz", sometimes known as the "Get Money Boyz" or "GMB".

The acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Deputy Chief of Police Bill Goodin held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the indictment.

According to court documents filed on June 29, the group engaged in gang activity and faces charges related to shootings, robberies and dealing drugs.

Those named in the indictment are Demarcus D. Morris, Frank J. Morris, Jimmie R. Durden, Jr, Lonnie D Johnson, Gary J. McCain, Ravion M. Alford, Rodrick R. Hicks, Larshandra C. Davenport and Golanda W. Atkins.

The 18 count indictment goes on to list more than 60 overt acts the group is accused of committing spanning back as far as May of 2012 to as recently as May of 2017.

Some of the crimes include drug dealing, firing multiple shots at people and into cars and homes, armed robbery and witness intimidation.

