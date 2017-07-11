Officer injured while chasing suspect

A Shreveport Police Officer was injured Tuesday morning while chasing a suspect.

It started just after 12:30 a.m. when police attempted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Marx Street in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

During the stop, the man bailed out of the car and ran away from the officers.

After a brief foot chase, officers captured the suspect who now faces charges of aggravated flight.

One of the officers reportedly suffered a hand injury during the chase and was treated at the scene by members of the Shreveport Fire Department and is back on duty.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.