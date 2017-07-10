What you need to know for the Paul McCartney concert

Paul McCartney's "One on One" tour is coming to Bossier City's Centurylink Center on July 15.

Here's what you need to know before the concert Saturday:

No bags larger than 6” x 9”, backpacks, luggage or camera bags.

No video cameras, recording devices, laptops or tablets.

Cannot bring laser pointers, noise makers or selfie sticks.

No tolerance for weapons or illegal drugs.

No alcoholic beverages or coolers.

Guests who park in Lot B are encouraged to use the new point of entry directly at the top of the stairs.

Be sure to arrive early because there will be high security at the venue's entrances.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

McCartney is scheduled to go on stage around 8 p.m.

