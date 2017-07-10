MPC: South Bossier project can move forward despite protests

South Bossier City residents spoke out against the planned residential development Preserve when the city's MPC met Monday.

The development of about 330 homes is to be located south of Sunflower Road along Plantation Trace Estates.

The development consists of three subdivisions: Enclave, Retreat and Estates.

Estates already has been approved by the MPC. Commissioners approved Enclave and a revised version of Retreat on Monday.

Traffic congestion and drainage concerns have residents asking questions.

However, their biggest concern is home and lot sizes in Enclave, where several smaller homes of 1,100 to 1,200 square feet of living space will be built.

Neighbors want to the homes to have at least 1,500 square feet of living space. They fear that anything less will decrease their own property values.

"We've worked all of our lives to acquire these and build them up they way we want them," said Don Good, a resident of Plantation Trace Garden Homes.

"They have a large number of small homes that is creating the density problem that most of us are concerned with," said resident Mike Dilda, a member of the Plantation Trace Estates Homeowners Association board.

Lino Andreani, division president for developer Southern Home Builders, said the company has listened to comments and concerns at previous meetings.

The developer increasing the sizes of lots and several homes bordering Plantation Trace Estates and moving them from the Enclave subdivision to the Retreat subdivision.

Southern Home Builders also is building a privacy fence against the existing homes.

"We're going to build a great community. It will be beautiful to drive through," Andreani said. "And we feel it will actually enhance their values in south Bossier as a whole."

Southern Home Builders now can submit plans to the city engineer.

The company hopes to start development, construction and sales in the next four to five months.

