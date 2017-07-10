'Fists of Freedom' video explodes onto the Internet

Roman candles firing off from his "Fists of Freedom" have made an ArkLaTex man an Internet sensation.

Now the Bowie County, Texas, resident shares the story behind his viral Independence Day stunt.

And 33-year-old Chris Atchley is using the attention to the video to highlight a problem faced by military veterans throughout the nation.

On the Fourth of July, he and other supporters of Fallen Soldiers March wanted to shed more light on the plight of veterans suffering from PTSD.

The now-viral video was their solution.

"Some of them said 'You are crazy' and, of course, all of the wives said I was crazy," Atchley said.

"And, anyway, we continued and we went with it and it has gained nothing but positive attention."

Atchley, who is the organization's leader in Texas, said he now is willing to take his act on the road if it will help veterans.

"And continue to do short videos and things like that to gain awareness for the organization Fallen Soldiers March."

The nonprofit provides trained and skilled service dogs to wounded veterans.

The group is run by volunteers like Atchley, who himself is a military veteran suffering from PTSD.

"All my time is dedicated to veterans pretty much."

As for the fireworks, Atchley said that his military training involved explosives.

He does not advise anyone to try his stunt at home.

