Former Texarkana, AR mayor dies at age 81

City leaders in Texarkana, AR are mourning the death of former mayor and board member Londale Williams who died Monday morning at age 81.

“He had a heart for government, he had a heart for people, and he will certainly be missed by his friends,” said Texarkana, AR Police Chief Bob Harrison.

Director Williams was the first African-American to serve on the board after being appointed as Ward 3 Director in 1978.

He spent 37 years serving the city, two of those years as mayor.

“I remember in 1995 when we were having a lot of gang problems and we really had to get tough on enforcement, Londale Williams stood behind us and we were fortunate to overcome that,” said Harrison.

Funeral arraignments for Williams are pending at Lyles Funeral Home.

