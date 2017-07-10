Heat safety tips: ArkLaTex nearing hottest part of the year

Just like the StormTracker 12 weather team, meteorologists at the National Weather Service know how hot it can get in the ArkLaTex.

Felecia Bowser, a senior meteorologist with the Weather Service's office in Shreveport, and other NWS meteorologists donated 18 fans to the KSLA News 12 Fan Drive.

"It's a great idea to have the fans, especially for those that are elderly or young," Bowser said.

Even though many people do not typically think of heat as being a weather killer, it is.

On average, the NWS reports, heat causes more deaths each year than any other weather-related hazard.

There are some things you can do to help keep your cool on hot summer days:

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid beverages with alcohol, caffeine or lots of sugar.

Bowser also suggests wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

People who have to work outside in the heat of the day should take frequent breaks and try to work in shade.

Also be sure to wear sunscreen.

"Be aware and be on the look out for signs... [of] heat exhaustion," Bowser said. "If [someone] is nauseated, dizzy, can't keep cool and are excessively sweating, get that person to an air-conditioned place, give them water and a cold compress if possible."

Heat stroke symptoms

High body temperature

Red, hot, dry skin,

Rapid pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Authorities say many heat-related deaths could have been easily prevented.

According to San Jose State University, 719 children have died of heat stroke after being left in a vehicle.

StormTracker 12 meteorologist James Parish did an experiment Monday to see how hot a car can get.

In just 15 minutes, the interior temperature of one the KSLA News 12 news units went from 68 degrees to 119 degrees.

Cracking the windows didn't help much either.

When the windows were lowered, the interior temperature went from 69 degrees to 108 degrees in 15 minutes.

And Bowser reminded people to always check the back seat and never leave children or pets in a parked car, even in the shade.

