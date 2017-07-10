Fire displaces Shreveport woman, 3 children from home

Fire the afternoon of July 10 displaced a woman and three children from a home at Essex Street at Prentiss Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Fire has driven a woman and three children out of their home in Shreveport.

It happened Monday afternoon at Essex Street at Prentiss Avenue.

The resident told authorities that she called for help after her clothes dryer caught fire.

She reportedly tried to put it out but could not.

The fire resulted in heavy smoke and water damage in the house.

A Fire Department spokesman said the structure is unlivable at this time.

The American Red Cross has been notified about the family's plight.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.