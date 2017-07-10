Fire displaces Shreveport family of 5 from their home

Fire the afternoon of July 10 displaced a woman and three children from a home at Essex Street at Prentiss Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Fire has driven a family of five out of their home in Shreveport.

It happened at 4:27 p.m. Monday at Essex Street at Prentiss Avenue.

A woman told authorities that she called for help after her clothes dryer caught fire.

She reportedly tried to put it out but could not.

The woman, her three children and the family dog got out safely.

The fire resulted in heavy smoke and water damage to the one-story, wood-frame house.

A Fire Department spokesman said the structure is unlivable at this time.

"An adult male arrived several minutes after receiving the call about the house fire," Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese Jr. said.

"He was relieved to find his wife and kids were safe from the charred remains of their home."

The American Red Cross has been notified about the family's plight.

