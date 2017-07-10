Hospital releases LSP trooper hurt in wreck during pursuit

A Shreveport Fire Department medic unit has taken the injured trooper to a local hospital.

When a Louisiana state trooper's SUV went airborne, rolled over in a ditch and caught fire, a Shreveport resident was there to drag the injured lawman to safety.

"Just think of it as if that was you. Would you want someone to stand around and watch or jump into action? So I jumped into action," said the man who pulled Trooper Monroe Garrett from his wrecked SUV. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Man pulls trooper to safety as his wrecked vehicle catches fire

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the Louisiana state trooper who was hurt in a rollover wreck Tuesday night in Shreveport.

Louisiana State Police and members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force have a man in custody they think led a trooper on a high-speed chase.

Louisiana state Trooper Garrett Monroe was seriously hurt when his vehicle rolled over and caught fire during a high-speed pursuit July 4 in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Louisiana state trooper who was hurt in a rollover wreck during a high-speed pursuit has been released from the hospital.

Troop G's Trooper Garrett Monroe now is continuing his treatment from home and is expected to make a full recovery, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

Monroe was seriously injured in a wreck at 7:52 p.m. July 4 on St. Vincent Avenue between Greenbrook Boulevard and Lynbrook Boulevard.

At the time, he was pursuing a vehicle he had tried to stop on Louisiana Highway 3132.

The trooper lost control of his vehicle on St. Vincent Avenue at the railroad tracks.

A nearby resident pulled Monroe to safety as the trooper's SUV caught fire.

Authorities have since arrested the DeSoto Parish man that Monroe was chasing that night.

