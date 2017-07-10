Hospital releases LSP trooper hurt in wreck during pursuit - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Hospital releases LSP trooper hurt in wreck during pursuit

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Louisiana state trooper who was hurt in a rollover wreck during a high-speed pursuit has been released from the hospital.

Troop G's Trooper Garrett Monroe now is continuing his treatment from home and is expected to make a full recovery, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

Monroe was seriously injured in a wreck at 7:52 p.m. July 4 on St. Vincent Avenue between Greenbrook Boulevard and Lynbrook Boulevard.

At the time, he was pursuing a vehicle he had tried to stop on Louisiana Highway 3132.

The trooper lost control of his vehicle on St. Vincent Avenue at the railroad tracks.

A nearby resident pulled Monroe to safety as the trooper's SUV caught fire.

Authorities have since arrested the DeSoto Parish man that Monroe was chasing that night.

