Woman taken to hospital after possibly being ejected in crash - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Woman taken to hospital after possibly being ejected in crash

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Raycom graphics) (Source: Raycom graphics)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Louisiana State Police and Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash where a woman may have been ejected from her vehicle. 

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on Hwy. 160 at Young Road.

Investigators on scene say the airbags were deployed and the woman may have been ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital, according to deputies. The extent of her injuries is unknown. 

Bossier deputies say the woman was the alone in her vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly