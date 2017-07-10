Woman taken to hospital after possibly being ejected in crash

Louisiana State Police and Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash where a woman may have been ejected from her vehicle.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on Hwy. 160 at Young Road.

Investigators on scene say the airbags were deployed and the woman may have been ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital, according to deputies. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Bossier deputies say the woman was the alone in her vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

