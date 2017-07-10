LSP: Woman suffered minor to moderate injuries in wreck

The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>