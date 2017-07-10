LSP: Woman suffered minor to moderate injuries in wreck

Louisiana State Police troopers and Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a wreck in which a woman may have been ejected from her vehicle.

It happened about 11:45 a.m. Monday on Louisiana Highway 160 at Young Road in Bossier Parish.

That's 17 to 18 miles northeast of Benton and about a dozen miles southwest of Sarepta.

Investigators on scene said the airbags were deployed and the woman may have been ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital, according to deputies.

The woman sustained minor to moderate injuries, a state police spokesman said.

Bossier sheriff's deputies said the woman was alone in her vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

