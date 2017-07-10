Shooting victim charged in attack that wounded him

A man who was shot in the neck in south Caddo Parish has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives say 63-year-old Robert Charles Woodson was the aggressor in a physical altercation between him and a man who lives behind his property.

The two were once related by marriage and had been involved in a long-standing feud, according to deputies.

On July 1, deputies say the second man was leaving his residence in the 9700 block of Wallace Lake Road via an easement through Woodson's property, also in the 9700 block of Wallace Lake Road, when Woodson allegedly told him to slow down.

According to a sheriff's detective, as the man waited for a safe opening in traffic to pull onto Wallace Lake Road, Woodson advanced on his vehicle, entered the cab through an open window, and struck him.

As the attack continued, the man reportedly picked up a handgun that he kept on the seat of his truck and struck Woodson on the side of his head causing the gun to discharge.

Deputies say the incident was recorded on cell phone video by the second man. The other man left the area and called 911 from down the street.

Woodson was treated for non-life threatening wounds at University Health.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Woodson’s arrest on charges of criminal trespass and simple battery.

Woodson turned himself in on Friday and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

