Hot air balloon championship practiced canceled Monday

Practice was canceled Monday for the US National Hot Air Balloon Championship due to adverse weather conditions.

According to a release from the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, the poor weather and fog led to the decision to cancel the first day of practice for the 41 competing hot air balloons.

During the early morning daily pilot briefings, the weather, wind direction, and fog were taken into consideration.

The statement went on to say the Red River Hot Air Balloon Rally is open to the public from July 14-15 at LSUS.

Gates open at 4 p.m. both days.

Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at Brookshires and Super 1.

Parking can be purchased online for $5 or $15 for VIP parking.

SporTran will offer roundtrip shuttle service for $2.50 from Lee Hedges Stadium and Willis-Knighton Pierremont.

