Man jumped, robbed by group of men

A group is on the run after robbing a man in an ambush-style attack Sunday night.

The victim told Shreveport police four men followed him from the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to the 1100 block of Carolina Street, just before 10:30 p.m.

The victim says the group of men jumped him and ran off with his wallet and cell phone.

The man suffered minor injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stopper at 318-673-7373.

