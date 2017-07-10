SEC Media Day 2017 set to kick off

Restore Louisiana's homeowner assistance program will hold an outreach Tuesday for victims of flooding last year in Northwest Louisiana.More >>
The automotive company that plans to build its 3-wheel vehicles in Shreveport has a hearing Monday.More >>
There have been mixed reactions to the closure of public boat ramps along Red River in Northwest Louisiana. Along with disappointment, there's acknowledgment of the sometimes treacherous conditions.More >>
A man is recovering in the hospital after Shreveport police say he was stabbed twice Saturday night by his girlfriend.More >>
Members of the transgender community, the New Orleans police and local officials met during a town hall discussion on transgender violence.More >>
Have a business suit or work-appropriate dress that's tucked away in the back of your closet unused?More >>
A woman is behind bars on narcotics charges after an investigation by the Natchitoches Mult-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and the Natchitoches Police Department.More >>
As Shreveport-Bossier prepares for the Red River Balloon Rally, one woman got a front row seat to the action from her kitchen window.More >>
Arkansas health officials are warning residents to avoid tick bites after confirming that a case of the Heartland virus has been confirmed in the state's northwest.More >>
A Southern University at Shreveport alumnus and Shreveport native presented a check to Southern University in Shreveport on Friday.More >>
