SEC Media Day 2017 kicks off with Arkansas

Fourteen teams in four days. You know what that means.

SEC Media Day is here.

The four-day get-together with the SEC's best commences Monday in Hoover.

The KSLA Sports team is out east in Alabama and will bring you coverage on-air and online, starting with Arkansas and LSU, who will both speak on Monday.

Coverage starts bright and early during the KSLA News 12 morning shows and runs through KSLA News 12 at 10.

Tweets by KSLASports

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.